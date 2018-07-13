TCM to Remember Tab Hunter With Film Marathon
Legendary actor Tab Hunter passed away at age 86 on July 8. In celebration of the life and career of the Hollywood heartthrob — who was also a pop singer, author and gay icon — Turner Classic Movies (TCM) will air a daylong marathon of some of Hunter's memorable films on Friday, July 20.
See below for the schedule for TCM's Tab Hunter tribute.
TCM Remembers Tab Hunter — Friday, July 20 (All Times Eastern)
6am: The Steel Lady (1953) — Four U.S. soldiers trapped in the Sahara find refuge in an abandoned Nazi tank.
7:30am: Return to Treasure Island (1954) — A student vies with crooks for buried treasure.
9am: Lafayette Escadrille (1958) — A hotshot young flyer falls for a French prostitute during World War I.
10:45am: Operation Bikini (1963) — An underwater demolition team goes behind Japanese lines during World War II to re-take a strategic island.
12:15pm: The Golden Arrow (1964) — An Arabian bandit discovers he's the long-lost son of a sultan.
2pm: The Girl He Left Behind (1956) — The misadventures of a new army recruit.
4pm: The Burning Hills (1956) — A young cowboy (Hunter) and a half-Mexican woman (Natalie Wood) run from a ruthless criminal.
5:45pm: Life and Times of Judge Roy Bean (1972) — A self-appointed judge (Paul Newman) cleans up a corrupt western town twice.AlertMe