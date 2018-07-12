See Which Celebrities Will Tee off at the American Century Championship

Former NFL Player and amateur golfer Tony Romo plays at the Corales Puntacana Resort & Club Championship on March 26, 2018 in Punta Cana, Dominican Republic.

Some of the world's best current and former athletes, and a number of celebrities from the entertainment world, remind us that they're human when they take to the golf course at Edgewood Tahoe Golf Course for the American Century Championship tournament July 13-15 on NBCSN and NBC.

NFL star Aaron Rodgers and three-time NBA champion Stephen Curry are among the top pro athletes headlining the tournament.

Former NFL quarterback and current CBS analyst Tony Romo, fresh off a dominant victory in the Racine Tri-Course Amateur Championship in Wisconsin, finished second three times at the American Century Championship and will be making his fifth appearance.

Also among the sports legends competing are Jerome Bettis, Tim Brown, Jerry Rice, Steve Young, Brian Urlacher, Tom Glavine, Greg Maddux, John Smoltz, Ray Allen and Charles Barkley.

Three-time defending champion and former MLB All-Star pitcher Mark Mulder will look to become the first player to win this event four consecutive years.

Entertainers playing include Larry the Cable Guy, Kevin Nealon, Ray Romano, Brian Baumgartner (The Office), Jay DeMarcus (Rascal Flatts), John O'Hurley, Rob Riggle, Alfonso Ribiero and Miles Teller.

NBC Sports’ coverage of the American Century Championship will be streamed via GolfChannel.com and NBCSports.com as well as on the Golf Channel app and the NBC Sports app.

American Century Championship on NBC Sports

Friday, July 13: First Round, 3-5pm ET, NBCSN

Saturday, July 14: Second Round, 3-6pm ET, NBC

Sunday, July 14: Final Round, 3-6pm ET, NBC