Christmas 2018: Hallmark Adds Two More Movies to Holiday Lineup

Our Christmas wish has been granted early!

As if we couldn't get enough Hallmark Christmas movies, the network has announced they've added two more original films to their winter holiday lineup, according to Entertainment Weekly.

This year's holiday cheer will include movies featuring returning Hallmark fan favorites Lacey Chabert (pictured at top), who has been cast in a film based on Melissa de la Cruz's book Pride and Prejudice; Candace Cameron Bure, who is part of the film adaptation of Beth Harbison's book A Shoe Addict’s Christmas; and Lori Loughlin, who is starring in a When Calls the Heart film that takes place between Seasons 5 and 6 of the popular series.

Plus, former 90210 star Jessica Lowndes is returning to Hallmark for her third film, Night Before Christmas.

The additions bring Hallmark's 2018 Christmas movie total to its most ever — a whopping 36 films, compared to last year's 33.