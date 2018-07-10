TV News Roundup: RuPaul Moving to Daytime, Hamptons Series Coming, & Casting News

ALL YOUR MUST-KNOW TUESDAY TV NEWS:

Sashay-ing Into Daytime TV

RuPaul is reportedly heading to daytime television with a talk show! The Emmy winner is supposedly working with Telepictures, which is part of Warner Bros., on a series in which he will interview celebrities, play games, offer glam tips, and give his opinion about everything happening in pop culture.

The show has a 2019 premiere date planned.

New Series For Ron Howard

this project is really going to entertain on a lot of levels. We are very pleased to be underway with this series. https://t.co/HLkbka4bMu — Ron Howard (@RealRonHoward) July 9, 2018

Ron Howard is attached to direct and produce a new pilot ordered by the Paramount Network. The show is a dark comedy called 68 Whiskey and is based on the Israeli series Charlie Golf One.

The show is about "a multicultural mix of men and women deployed as Army medics to a forward operating base in Afghanistan nicknamed ‘The Orphanage.’ Together, they endure a dangerous and Kafkaesque world that leads to self-destructive appetites, outrageous behavior, intense camaraderie and occasionally, a profound sense of purpose.”

Roberto Benabib is set to write and Brian Grazer will also produce.

Hello Hamptons

Kelly Ripa and her husband/producing partner, Mark Consuelos, along with Aaron Kaplan’s Kapital Entertainment, are developing a new one-hour drama series at Freeform about the Hamptons, New York, based on Jasmin Rosemberg's 2008 book How the Other Half Hamptons.

The show is about three friends who "for 16 weekends, [will] inhabit a 10-bedroom house with 40 strangers and juggle endless parties with regrettable hookups while dodging unexpected twists of fate.

"They’ll encounter shared bathrooms (three or more women to a mirror), discover what passes for entertainment (beer pong), and face sticky dilemmas (having your ex show up at the same house). If nothing else, they’ll learn at least one valuable lesson — how to do it better next year," according to Deadline.

Casting News

Now that my role on the new @tntdrama #TellMeYourSecrets has been announced, I can share this video from a couple weeks back. Looking forward to working with great people on this great project. Gonna love getting to spend some time down in New Orleans, too! pic.twitter.com/0keV1G1o5A — Charles Esten (@CharlesEsten) July 10, 2018

Nashville star Charles Esten is joining the cast of the TNT thriller series Tell Me Your Secrets as Saul Barlow, who is the husband of Amy Brenneman's character.

Julie Ann Emery (Preacher) is joining the cast of Hulu's Catch-22 in recurring role alongside George Clooney and Christopher Abbott.