Farewell Ashley Abbott! Eileen Davidson Is Leaving 'Young and the Restless'

Eileen Davidson, who has played Ashley Abbott on The Young and the Restless on and off since 1982, is quitting the top-rated soap.

After Daytime Confidential broke the news late last night, the Emmy-winning performer confirmed the report on Twitter this morning.

“Yes I am leaving my second home @YandR_CBS in September,” Davidson posted on social media. “I’ve been so blessed to be able to play Ashley Abbott and work with the amazing people on the show and have nothing but gratitude and love for all!!”

Yes I am leaving my second home @YandR_CBS in September. I’ve been so blessed to be able to play Ashley Abbott and work with the amazing people on the show and have nothing but gratitude and love for all!!! Time for a little more control over my day to day! ❤️❤️💋 — Eileen Davidson (@eileen_davidson) June 27, 2018

This is Y&R’s second big recent loss. Mishael Morgan (soon-to-be-ex-Hilary) has announced her departure from Genoa City. Her agent gave an interview in which he stated that finances were a stumbling block in the renegotiations.

The Daytime Confidential report indicated that that may have played a factor as well in Davidson’s decision.

However, the actress stated in her social media post that her exit is about “Time for a little more control over my day to day!”

One place that Davidson likely won’t be going to is her Emmy-winning role of Kristen on Days of Our Lives. Numerous sites are reporting that the NBC serial, which tapes several months in advance, has already recast the role of Kristen with actress Stacy Haiduk (ex-Patty/ex-Emily, Y&R; Superboy).

It’s possible that Davidson could return to The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, the Bravo reality show on which she appeared from 2014-18.

No word from Y&R yet on if Ashley will be recast. When Davidson vacated the role for the first time in 1988, actress — and Davidson-look-alike — Brenda Epperson took over the part.

