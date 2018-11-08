'Young & the Restless' Casts Former 'American Idol' Contestant as Devon's Sister

TV Insider has learned exclusively that Loren Lott (American Idol) has joined the cast of The Young and the Restless as Ana Hamilton, the sister of Devon Hamilton (Bryton James).

Lott was a finalist on Idol's 14th season back in 2015. She most recently starred on Broadway in Once On This Island as Ti Moune.

A native of San Diego, Lott’s other acting credits include series like Greenleaf on OWN, BET's The Quad, and web series Powers.

Ana, previously played by Jamia Simone Nash, last appeared on the show in 2012.

Lott will make her Y&R debut on Wednesday, November 28.

Young and the Restless, Weekdays, CBS