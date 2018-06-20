When Does 'Bachelor in Paradise' Season 5 Premiere?

It's a new season of love or heartbreak for the next batch Bachelor in Paradise cast members.

The Bachelor/Bachelorette spin-off series, hosted by Chris Harrison, is returning for its fifth season on Tuesday, August 2.

"Fans will follow former bachelors and bachelorettes as they explore new relationships while living together in a secluded and dreamy paradise in Mexico," ABC said in a press release, also teasing "shocking twists, surprises, unexpected guests and some of the most unlikely relationships in Bachelor history.

Following the BiP premiere is the premiere of the new reality series Castaways, a "revolutionary series testing the human need for companionship under extreme circumstances as each individual learns there are other castaways out there but are unaware of how many, their locations or when they will be rescued."

The show follows 12 diverse strangers who are dropped alone on "various islets in Indonesia" and have to survive with only "washed-up luggage, scattered resources and abandoned structures."

Check out the trailer below:

Bachelor in Paradise, Season 5 Premiere, Tuesday, August 2, 9/8c, ABC

Castaways, Series Premiere, Tuesday, August 2, 10/9c, ABC