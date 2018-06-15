Who Said It: Ice-T or Fin Tutuola on 'Law & Order: SVU'? (QUIZ)

In the world of successful career leaps, Ice-T is something of a legend. From rapping on his own record label to playing Detective Odafin "Fin" Tutuola on Law and Order: SVU, few people can do it all like our boy Ice can. Just ask comedian John Mulaney.

You would think that there would be a world of difference between the words of the artist behind the song "Cop Killer" and, well, a cop. But the truth is, the line between the two is a lot blurrier than you might expect.

Let's see how well you know everyone's favorite rapper/TV detective. Take this quiz to test your knowledge with the age-old question: Who said it, Ice-T or Fin Tutuola?