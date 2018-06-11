'The Bold Type' Showrunner Teases What's Next for Jane, Kat & Sutton in Season 2

Break out the celebratory emojis, because The Bold Type is back with more all-caps dramedy.

Last summer, Freeform’s breakout series about a trio of millennials trying to conquer the Manhattan media world earned critical raves — and a fervent fanbase extending well beyond its twentysomething demo. In Season 2, a couple of weeks have passed since the events of the finale, and we’ll find the gals facing the consequences — good and bad — of their audacious decisions.

For writer-on-the-rise Jane (Katie Stevens), that means navigating her new, supposedly more cerebral gig at the website Incite. "Let’s just say she is not a good fit," warns showrunner Amanda Lasher.

Back at Scarlet magazine with Jane’s BFFs, fashion assistant Sutton (Meghann Fahy) must tend to unfinished business with her ex, Richard (Sam Page), a higher-up at the company. "She gets a taste of what it would be like if they were to go public with their relationship, and it’s an extreme reality check," Lasher says.

At least social media director Kat (Aisha Dee) can rejoice now that she and girlfriend Adena (Nikohl Boosheri) are finally reunited — except Kat’s inexperience could sour the honeymoon. "She’s in love for the first time and wants the world to know," Lasher says, "but she takes the [devotion] too far." Maybe there’s an app for that?

The Bold Type, Season Premiere, Tuesday, June 12, 8/7c, Freeform