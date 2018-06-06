'Nashville' Final Episodes Preview: Wait, Is Rayna James Back From the Dead?! (VIDEO)

We knew the final episodes of Nashville would be epic, but we didn't expect them to be... ghostly?

During Wednesday night's CMT Music Awards, the network premiered the the official trailer for the back half of the sixth and final season, and it's sure to have fans talking. In the final seconds of the clip, we see Deacon (Charles Esten) utter a shocked "Is this real?" as a mysterious silhouette enters the room. Wait, is that Rayna James (Connie Britton) back from the dead?!

We'll have to wait and see when the show kicks back off on June 7, but there's no way we can ignore how much it looked like the late queen of country. Then again, we watched her die at the end of Season 5, so that might be a little hard to pull off. It's more likely that her widower is just hallucinating, but we'll take Connie Britton any way we can!

And that's not the only drama in store for these final hours of the show. According to the jam-packed trailer, we'll see a (pregnant!) Juliette (Hayden Panettiere) trying to escape the South American cult that's holding her hostage. Meanwhile, her baby daddy Avery (Jonathan Jackson) is wrapped up in a love triangle with Gunnar (Sam Palladio) and Alannah (Rainee Blake). What will happen when Juliette returns?

Also worth tuning in for: Deacon’s long-lost dad, Gideon — played by the legendary Ronny Cox — stops by to deal with their father-son issues, and Will Lexington (Chris Carmack) seems to be dealing with a serious health scare. Not to mention, Scarlett (Clare Bowen) is stuck in the bathroom with a PTSD-suffering soldier wielding a gun — seriously!

Watch the full trailer below:

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Nashville, Midseason Premiere, Thursday, June 7, 9/8c, CMT