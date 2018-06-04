Alicia Silverstone Reprises Clueless' Cher Horowitz on 'Lip Sync Battle' (VIDEO)

Did you really think you'd seen the last of Cher Horowitz? As if!

In the trailer for Lip Sync Battle's upcoming episodes, a slew of stars make appearances but none quite as exciting as Alicia Silverstone revisiting her iconic 1995 role in Clueless.

At the beginning of the sneak peek, fans are given a dose of nostalgia as Silverstone walks on stage donning that famous plaid yellow skirt set.

What song will she be singing, you ask? Of course, it's "Fancy," the hit song by Iggy Azalea feat. Charli XCX, the one that's music video features the singers clad in costumes from the 23-year-old flick.

Silverstone is just one among many stars appearing in the upcoming Lip Sync Battle episodes, including Mena Suvari, Derek Hough, Nicole Scherzinger, Shania Twain, Ramona Singer, Melissa Gorga, Karrueche Tran, and Deon Cole, Rachel Lindsay, Ben Higgins and more.

Based on the clips in the trailer, it appears that Silverstone will go toe-to-toe with her American Woman co-tar, Suvari. The new drama airs on the same network as Lip Sync Battle, premiering Thursday, June 7. The singing competition series returns a week later on Thursday, June 14.

Watch the trailer below for all the throwback fun!

American Woman, Series Premiere, Thursday, June 7, 10/9c, Paramount Network

Lip Sync Battle, Returns Thursday, June 14, 10:30/9:30c, Paramount Network