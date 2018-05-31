'SVU' Reunion! See Mariska Hargitay, Christopher Meloni & More Together Again

Partners in crime for life.

Former Law & Order: SVU partners Olivia Benson (Mariska Hargitay) and Elliot Stabler (Christopher Meloni) reunited this week and they gave us major #TBT vibes.

The two starred on the long-running police drama for 12 seasons before Meloni left in 2011. The show certainly lived on as it was just renewed for a staggering 20th season but Stabler's tough cop persona can never be replaced. And neither can his chemistry with Hargitay!

Crazy ppl on the streets of nyc A post shared by Chris Meloni (@chris_meloni) on May 29, 2018 at 8:53pm PDT

Meloni also reunited with another SVU alum days prior. He posted a photo with actor Richard Belzer aka John Munch.

Belzer was part of the NBC series for 15 seasons, from 1999 to 2014.

Season 19 brought a lot of changes to the SVU squad. Fans saw ADA Rafael Barba (Raúl Esparza) resign from his position after he broke the law, which allowed new ADA Peter Stone (Philip Winchester) to takeover the position.

And in the tragic season finale, Stone's sister was murdered after she was abducted by a member of a sex trafficking ring.

Law & Order: SVU, Season 20, Fall 2018, NBC