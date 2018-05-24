Will Filming for 'Outlander' Season 5 Be Delayed by Stars' Film Commitments?

From the small screen to the silver screen!

Outlander's leading stars Caitriona Balfe and Sam Heughan just announced they've both landed major parts in two movies, which means they'll be hanging up their 18th-century costumes for a little while.

Balfe will be in Fox's untitled Ford v. Ferrari movie alongside Matt Damon, Noah Jupe (A Quiet Place), and Christian Bale, according to The Hollywood Reporter. The film is about the competition between Ford and Ferrari to win the Le Mans World Championship in 1966.

Heughan is slated to star in Sony's Bloodshot, a superhero movie, with Vin Diesel, Eiza Gonzalez, and Michael Sheen. Production starts in July, according to Deadline. The Scottish actor has already made the TV-to-movie transition with his latest film, The Spy Who Dumped Me, in which he costars with Kate McKinnon and Mila Kunis. The Lionsgate flick releases August 3.

As TV Insider previously reported, Outlander has been renewed for Season 5 and 6, so will Balfe and Heughan's new film schedule interfere with production on the time-traveling drama? Let's break it down:

Outlander (in past years) has filmed through the winter and spring, with summer set aside for a press tour, and a fall premiere date.

So, Heughan and Balfe would have a short window in the late summer/fall to film before returning to Scotland to shoot for Outlander.

Let's just hope Season 5 isn't pushed back a year, forcing a Droughtlander until 2020!

Outlander, Season 4 Premiere, November 2018, Starz