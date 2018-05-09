Starz Sets 'Outlander' Season 4 Premiere Month, Renews Series for Seasons 5 & 6 (PHOTOS)

Starz announced on Wednesday that its time-traveling drama series Outlander, is slated to return for its 13-episode fourth season in November 2018.

The network is also pleased to let fans know they will be seeing more Claire (Caitriona Balfe) and Jamie Fraser (Sam Heughan) in future years, as the show has been renewed for a fifth and sixth season.

New photos of the eagerly anticipated season have also been released, which you can see below.

“Fans can rest assured their beloved Claire and Jamie will be back facing new challenges, adversaries and adventures in seasons five and six as we delve into American history and continue the story of the Frasers as they settle in the New World,” said Starz President and CEO Chris Albrecht in a press release.

"Adapted from Diana Gabaldon’s international best-selling books and executive produced by Ronald D. Moore, Maril Davis, Toni Graphia, Matthew B. Roberts, and Andy Harries, Starz will continue to partner with Sony Pictures Television on this multi-book, 24-episode pick-up for Outlander," the release continued.

"Seasons five and six will each play out over 12 episodes respectively and will be based on material from the fifth book in the Outlander series, entitled The Fiery Cross, as well as the sixth book in the series, A Breath of Snow and Ashes."

Outlander is currently filming on location in Scotland.