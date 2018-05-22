'Outlander' Season 4: Meet the Starz Series' Newest Cast Members (PHOTOS)

Outlander's fourth season, based on Diana Gabaldon's fourth novel Drums of Autumn, is debuting in November 2018.

The upcoming episodes not only feature a new country but also a few new characters. Of course, already confirmed to return for Season 4 are existing cast members Sam Heughan, Caitriona Balfe, Sophie Skelton, Richard Rankin, John Bell, and Steven Cree.

But according to Entertainment Weekly, five new actors are joining the Starz time-traveling drama this fall. They are:

Billy Boyd as Gerald Forbes

Gerald is the local lawyer in Cross Creek who counts Jocasta Cameron (Maria Doyle Kennedy) as a client.

Caitlin O’Ryan as Lizzie Wemyss

Lizzie is a Scottish woman who is friends with Brianna (Sophie Skelton).

Natalie Simpson as Phaedre

Phaedre is Jocasta's maid and part of the River Run household.

Tim Downie as Governor William Tryon

Governor William Tryon was a real historical figure who became governor of North Carolina. He has a run-in with the Frasers.

Simona Brown as Gayle

Gayle is Brianna's best friend and roommate in college.

Outlander has also been renewed for a fifth and sixth season.

Outlander, Season 4 Premiere, Fall 2018, Starz