'Riverdale' Ups Vanessa Morgan & Charles Melton to Series Regulars for Season 3

Well, we know which Riverdale characters won't be meeting their maker at the hands of the Black Hood!

TV Insider has learned exclusively that Vanessa Morgan (Toni Topaz) and Charles Melton (nu-Reggie) have been promoted to series regulars for Season 3 of The CW soap.

The bodies have certainly been piling up lately, thanks to Riverdale's unfriendly neighborhood masked killer (who targets one of our favorite locals tonight). So this is good news for fans of both actors — including showrunner Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa.

“Toni Topaz has been a break-out character for us since Jughead met her at Southside High — and that’s thanks to Vanessa Morgan’s fearless, winning performance,” raves the executive producer, clearly aware of the positive response to Morgan's on-screen pairing with Madelaine Petsch's Cheryl Blossom. “We’re thrilled that the adventures of this fan-favorite will continue into Season 3. Long live Choni!"

As for Melton, who replaced 13 Reasons Why's Ross Butler, Aguirre-Sacasa is equally effusive. “Charles stepped into the iconic role of Reggie this season and completely made it his own,” he offers, adding that the recast's take on the troublemaker "is sexy and funny as hell. He’s a terrific addition to the gang and in Season 3, we’ll be seeing A LOT more of him. All hail Mantle the Magnificent!"

Hail yeah, indeed!

Riverdale, Wednesdays, 8/7c, The CW