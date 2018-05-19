'Stand by Me' Performance Steals the Show at Royal Wedding

After weeks of anticipation, the Royal Wedding has finally arrived.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle tied the knot at St. George’s Chapel at Windsor Castle in front of 600 guests on Saturday, May 19.

During their wedding ceremony, the Kingdom Choir performed a rendition of Ben E. King’s "Stand By Me" that left the Internet abuzz.

Karen Gibson and @TheKingdomChoir sing "Stand by me" from the West End of the Chapel #RoyalWedding pic.twitter.com/4V1avJlY3K — Kensington Palace (@KensingtonRoyal) May 19, 2018

"Stand By Me" was sung during the civil rights movement as a solidarity anthem for people of color and represents the modern the shift happening within the Royal Family by accepting an American, biracial women into their circle..

