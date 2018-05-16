CBS Responds to 'NCIS' Star Pauley Perrette's On-Set Physical Assault Claims

In a series of tweets earlier this week, former NCIS star Pauley Perrette said that she had gone through "multiple physical assaults" during her time on the show. Now, CBS is responding to those claims.

The four tweets Perrette shared with her fans painted to a not-so-pretty picture of her on-set environment. The actress — who left the series in the May 8 episode — started off writing, "Maybe I'm wrong for not 'spilling the beans' Telling the story, THE TRUTH."

"I feel I have to protect my crew, jobs and so many people. But at what cost? I don't know," she continued. "Just know, I'm trying to do the right thing, but maybe silence isn't the right thing about crime."

She didn't share any further details related to the allegations, but Perrette mad her message clear — something wasn't right behind the scenes.

In response to the actress' public claims, CBS released a statement to Variety that reads, "Over a year ago, Pauley came to us with a workplace concern. We took the matter seriously and worked with her to find a resolution. We are committed to a safe work environment on all our shows."

Their words confirm some of the details mentioned in Perrette's tweets, though they don't directly say it was the reason behind her departure from NCIS. After hearing CBS's response, the former Abby actress tweeted her appreciation for their support.

"I want to thank my studio and network CBS They have always been so good to me and always had my back," she wrote.

While it sounds like the matter has been resolved prior to her NCIS exit, it remains to be seen whether or not Perrette will pursue any other avenues in the future.