TV News Roundup: 'Castle' Creators' 'Take Two,' 'Project Runway' on Bravo & More

All your must-know Monday TV News:

Project Runway Goes Home

The fashion design competition series — which debuted on Bravo in 2004 before heading to Lifetime in 2009 — is headed back to its original network for Season 17. The announcement was made at the NBCUniversal Upfront presentation Monday.

"We are beyond excited to reboot Project Runway at the network where it all began. Leaning into the creative process in an entertaining way has always been part of Bravo's DNA, and Project Runway perfectly captures that," said President of Lifestyle Networks at NBCUniversal Cable Entertainment Frances Berwick.

"This franchise will be an important cornerstone to complement Bravo's original premium scripted and unscripted slate, and we expect it to drive the same level of fandom and passion as we experienced last time it was on Bravo."

Netflix x Guillermo del Toro

Keep your eyes peeled for “Guillermo del Toro Presents 10 After Midnight,” a gorgeous and horrific anthology series coming soon to Netflix. @RealGDT will handpick every story as well as write and direct selected episodes!!! pic.twitter.com/L926m11mbI — See What's Next (@seewhatsnext) May 14, 2018

Guillermo del Toro, the Oscar-winning director of 2018's Best Picture winner The Shape of Water, is bringing his genius to Netflix in a new horror series. The anthology is titled Guillermo del Toro Presents 10 After Midnight. The visionary will write and direct selected episodes, as well as curate a team who specialize in the genre — including producer J. Miles Dale — to collaborate on episodes.

Could Will Ferrell Board a Flight to Vegas?

Fox Networks' Chariman & CEO Dana Walden tells Deadline there's potential for LA to Vegas executive producer Will Ferrell to pop up in for Season 2 — if it happens. The series has yet to be renewed but is reportedly one of the network's highest-rated Tuesday comedies in over a year.

George R.R. Martin Goes to Space

Syfy's upcoming series Nightflyers has released its first teaser ahead of the impending fall premiere. This comes after a prior behind-the-scenes look released earlier this year. Giving off some Alien vibes, the sneak peek is sure to please fans of Martin's other series, Game of Thrones, which isn't expected to return until 2019.

Castle's Creators Get Ready for Take Two

From the minds that brought viewers Castle comes their latest series, Take Two, starring Rachel Bilson (Hart of Dixie) and Eddie Cibrian (Rosewood). The procedural crime drama premieres Thursday, June 21 at 10/9c on ABC. Terri Edda Miller and Andrew W. Marlowe serve as executive producers as well as creators to this series following Sam Swift (Bilson) as a down-and-out former cop show star who, in an effort to revamp her image, shadows real-life cop Eddie Valteik (Cibrian).