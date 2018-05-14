Chris Sullivan Says 'This Is Us' Season 3 Will Reveal 'Why Toby Is the Way He Is'

This Is Us' Season 2 finale left fans deeply concerned about the status of Toby's (Chris Sullivan) mental health.

In a flash forward, we saw the fan-favorite character deeply depressed, in bed, barely able to look at his wife Kate (Chrissy Metz).

At the 2018 NBC Upfronts on May 14, TV Insider caught up with Sullivan and chatted about what's next for Toby in Season 3.

"I'm looking forward for the audience to see both the light side and the side where he holds his pain and suffering," he says. "I think through that, the audience will get a much more grounded view of who he is and why he is the way he is."

As for Toby's family, we met his parents (played by Dan Lauria and Wendie Malick) in the Season 2 finale and heard of a mysterious brother and sister — neither of whom was in attendance at his wedding — but we haven't learned any more details. Sullivan shares that he's hoping to explore more of Toby's family on the show.

"I would love for my parents to come back. A brother and a sister have been mentioned and didn't show up at the wedding, so what's going on?! Thanksgiving dinner is gonna be a weird one," he jokes.

Sullivan reveals the writers provide an overview of what they plan to do with characters but the cast doesn't get a script until about a week before the episode shoots. In other words, he's often just as surprised or heartbroken as fans.

"Being on a sincere, vulnerable, successful show means a lot to me and it's great to have the support of the network and the studio," he adds.

This Is Us, Season 3, Fall 2018, NBC