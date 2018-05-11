'Teachers' Season 3 Trailer: The Bad Girls Go Back to School (VIDEO)

The bad girls of Fillmore Elementary School are back!

TV Land's most outrageous (and hilarious) comedy, Teachers, returns June 5, and judging by the newly-released Season 3 trailer, the messiest educators in the Midwest haven't missed a beat.

The exclusive first look below gives a sneak peek at what's to come this year, when the teachers — played by The Katydids, the improv group consisting of Caitlin Barlow, Katy Colloton, Kate Lambert, Katie O’Brien, Kathryn Renée Thomas, and Cate Freedman — return from summer break.

In the premiere, "Hello, Goodbye," the network teases: "Mrs. Adler (Kathryn Renée Thomas) discovers an unwanted visitor in her trailer, while Ms. Watson (Kate Lambert) finds herself newly poor, putting the Back to School Mixer in jeopardy."

Watch the full trailer below to see what sort of antics these mind molders get up to now:

Teachers, Tuesday, June 5, 10:30/9:30c, TV Land