Amazon Won't Submit Jeffrey Tambor's 'Transparent' Performance to the Emmys

Following reports of sexual harassment and his termination from Transparent, Amazon won't be submitting Jeffrey Tambor's name for 2018 Primetime Emmys consideration.

According to Gold Derby, Amazon will not enter Tambor's name for potential nomination, though personal representatives of his are able to if they so wish. The actor left the series earlier this year after the streaming service conducted an investigation surrounding claims made by his co-stars and former assistant.

This news comes just days after Netflix announced the Season 5 return of the Tambor-starring fan favorite comedy Arrested Development, set to debut May 29. Netflix hasn't revealed if they will enter the actor's name for the Emmy race for that role, but he will be eligible in the comedy category.

Like many others in the industry, the 73-year-old's career has taken a hit over his alleged behavior — though that hasn't extended to his Arrested gig, at least not yet. Production on the comedy's fifth season was pretty much wrapped prior to the controversy.

Tambor won two Emmys for his portrayal of Maura Pfefferman in the Amazon series, and was nominated for three consecutive years. In addition to his Emmys, he also took home a Golden Globe for his performance in the series.

Arrested Development, Season 5, May 29, Netflix