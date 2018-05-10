It's a 'Parks and Rec' Reunion in Amy Poehler & Nick Offerman's 'Making It' (PHOTOS)

Meaghan Darwish
Parks and Recreation fans rejoice! You're favorite unlikely duo of Leslie Knope and Ron Swanson reunite in the form of their real-life alter egos Amy Poehler and Nick Offerman in NBC's comedy crafting series, Making It.

Launching on Tuesday, July 31, Making It is a reality competition series helmed by Poehler and Offerman and judged by experts Simon Doonan and Dayna Isom Johnson. The six-episode competition finds contestants put to the test with exciting crafting challenges.

Dayna Johnson, Nick Offerman, Amy Poehler, and Simon Doonan.

Fans of Poehler and Offerman's characters Knope and Swanson will recall they both had an affinity for hands-on work, from Knope's scrapbooks to Swanson's carpentry. Trends in today's crafting will be explored in an outdoor setting, perfect for spring. And we have an exclusive first look!

Below, get a look at the key art for the upcoming series. And don't miss Making It, when it premieres July 31.

Making It, Premieres Tuesday, July 31, 10/9c, NBC

