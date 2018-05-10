It's a 'Parks and Rec' Reunion in Amy Poehler & Nick Offerman's 'Making It' (PHOTOS)
Parks and Recreation fans rejoice! You're favorite unlikely duo of Leslie Knope and Ron Swanson reunite in the form of their real-life alter egos Amy Poehler and Nick Offerman in NBC's comedy crafting series, Making It.
Launching on Tuesday, July 31, Making It is a reality competition series helmed by Poehler and Offerman and judged by experts Simon Doonan and Dayna Isom Johnson. The six-episode competition finds contestants put to the test with exciting crafting challenges.
Fans of Poehler and Offerman's characters Knope and Swanson will recall they both had an affinity for hands-on work, from Knope's scrapbooks to Swanson's carpentry. Trends in today's crafting will be explored in an outdoor setting, perfect for spring. And we have an exclusive first look!
Below, get a look at the key art for the upcoming series. And don't miss Making It, when it premieres July 31.
Making It, Premieres Tuesday, July 31, 10/9c, NBC