First Look at Nathan Fillion in Newly Picked Up Cop Series 'The Rookie' (PHOTO)

ABC has picked up the new drama, The Rookie, in a straight-to-series order.

The network is also releasing more information on the show, which stars Nathan Fillion as small town guy John Nolan who, "after a life-altering incident, is pursuing his dream of being an LAPD officer."

He's the force's oldest rookie cop and has to battle plenty of skepticism from others who think this is some sort of midlife crisis.

"If he can’t keep up with the young cops and the criminals, he’ll be risking lives including his own. But if he can use his life experience, determination and sense of humor to give him an edge, he may just become a success in this new chapter of his life," the press release added.

The series also stars Alyssa Diaz as Angela Lopez, Richard T. Jones as Sergeant Wade Grey, Titus Makin as Jackson West, Mercedes Mason as Captain Zoe Andersen, Melissa O’Neil as Lucy Chen, Afton Williamson as Talia Bishop and Eric Winter as Tim Bradford.

Mark Gordon, Nathan Fillion, Michelle Chapman and Jon Steinberg all serve as executive producers along with Alexi Hawley, who is also a writer. Plus, Liz Friedlander directed and executive produced the first episode.