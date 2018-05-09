TV News Roundup: 'Younger' & 'The Bold Type' Trailers, Ricky Gervais Lands New Comedy Series at Netflix

ALL YOUR MUST-KNOW WEDNESDAY TV NEWS:

Love Problems Galore

Sutton Foster and crew return in Younger's Season 5 trailer, which was released on Wednesday. The upcoming episodes look to have a lot of Liza-Charles action going down!

Younger, Season 5 Premiere, Tuesday, June 5, 10/9c, TV Land

A Rocky Road Ahead

Season 2 of The Bold Type is back with a 2-hour premiere episode. Fans will see Sutton (Meghann Fahy) making some bold career moves, Jane (Katie Stevens) trying to fit in at her new job, and Kat (Aisha Dee) returning from her impromptu trip to visit Adena.

The Bold Type, Season 2 Premiere, Tuesday, June 12th, 8/7c, Freeform

Another Spinoff Series

YouTube Red is adding another project to its lineup. The video streaming platform has ordered a pilot TV spinoff based on the Hailee Steinfeld film, Edge of Seventeen.

The upcoming comedy will have a new cast keep on Kelly Fremon Craig, who wrote, directed and produced the movie, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

He's Back

I start pre production on my new Netflix show tomorrow. It's a 6 part, dark comedy, in which I play a man who, after the death of his wife, becomes suicidal but decides to live long enough to punish the world by saying and doing whatever the fuck he likes from now on. pic.twitter.com/7AwmV6rEbd — Ricky Gervais (@rickygervais) May 7, 2018

Ricky Gervais is returning to the comedy scene in a major way. Netflix has ordered a new dark comedy series from the funnyman called After Life. The first seasons will consist of six half-hour episodes, and Gervais will executive-produce and direct.

As mentioned in his tweet, Gervais will play Tony, a man who, after the sudden death of his wife, becomes suicidal but decides to live long enough to punish the world by saying and doing whatever he likes from now on.

Two New Comedies

CBS has ordered two new sitcoms, from Damon Wayans Jr. and Cedric the Entertainer.

Cedric will be starring in Welcome to the Neighborhood, which stars Cedric as "the nicest guy in the Midwest who moves his family into a tough neighborhood in L.A. where not everyone appreciates his extreme neighborliness."

Also coming to CBS is an untitled comedy starring Damon Wayans Jr. and Amber Stevens West. The series will follow the "30-something couple, tired of their mundane life, who start to reconnect with their younger, cooler selves when a young pop star who is drawn to their super normal suburban life, moves in."