Ryan Murphy's #MeToo-Inspired 'Black Mirror'-Style Series Garners Severe Backlash

Meaghan Darwish
Cindy Ord/Getty Images for SiriusXM

Producer and multi-series creator Ryan Murphy has never been a stranger to exploring controversial topics in his work. From American Crime Story and Feud to American Horror Story and Glee, Murphy's portfolio boasts many big hot-button topics, and his potential next project looks to follow suit.

As revealed in a feature on Murphy by The New Yorker, the producer has reportedly set his sights on a new Black Mirror-style series, which would be titled Consent and would focus on sexual predators who have been exposed by the #MeToo movement.

How Ryan Murphy Landed That $300 Million Netflix Deal—and What's Next

How Ryan Murphy Landed That $300 Million Netflix Deal—and What's Next

Murphy's moving onto streaming but not leaving network TV behind either.

For example, former House of Cards star Kevin Spacey and and disgraced producer Harvey Weinstein would be subjects in the series, with one episode featuring one particular person each. The series would feature different creators for each episode much like Black Mirror as well, and could very well land on Netflix, considering Murphy's multi-million dollar deal with the streaming service.

But this idea hasn't gone unnoticed by fans, who are chastising the producer for his use of sexual assault and harassment as storylines. Of course, some fans are willing to listen, too, claiming that the multi-creator project could give a platform to those who have been harmed by such predators as Weinstein and Spacey.

FX Strikes a 'Pose' — Ryan Murphy Dance Musical Series Gets Premiere

FX Strikes a 'Pose' — Ryan Murphy Dance Musical Series Gets Premiere

The series has already made history with its large cast of LGBTQ actors.

So what are people saying, and could it impact Murphy's Netflix deal? We'll have to wait and see, but to see what fans are saying about Murphy's proposed project, check out some of their reactions below.

Charlie Rose to Reportedly Host a Series About Men Disgraced by #MeToo Scandals

Charlie Rose to Reportedly Host a Series About Men Disgraced by #MeToo Scandals

The news anchor is reportedly set to host a series interviewing men outed for sexual harassment.

Gretchen Carlson Brings Her #MeToo Crusade to EPIX & Lifetime

Gretchen Carlson Brings Her #MeToo Crusade to EPIX & Lifetime

The former Fox News personality talked with us about continuing to be an advocate for women.

AlertMe