Ryan Murphy's #MeToo-Inspired 'Black Mirror'-Style Series Garners Severe Backlash

Producer and multi-series creator Ryan Murphy has never been a stranger to exploring controversial topics in his work. From American Crime Story and Feud to American Horror Story and Glee, Murphy's portfolio boasts many big hot-button topics, and his potential next project looks to follow suit.

As revealed in a feature on Murphy by The New Yorker, the producer has reportedly set his sights on a new Black Mirror-style series, which would be titled Consent and would focus on sexual predators who have been exposed by the #MeToo movement.

For example, former House of Cards star Kevin Spacey and and disgraced producer Harvey Weinstein would be subjects in the series, with one episode featuring one particular person each. The series would feature different creators for each episode much like Black Mirror as well, and could very well land on Netflix, considering Murphy's multi-million dollar deal with the streaming service.

But this idea hasn't gone unnoticed by fans, who are chastising the producer for his use of sexual assault and harassment as storylines. Of course, some fans are willing to listen, too, claiming that the multi-creator project could give a platform to those who have been harmed by such predators as Weinstein and Spacey.

So what are people saying, and could it impact Murphy's Netflix deal? We'll have to wait and see, but to see what fans are saying about Murphy's proposed project, check out some of their reactions below.

The irony of Ryan Murphy wanting to make a show about sexual assault is that I can't watch his television shows, because as a rape survivor my PTSD is triggered by graphic depictions of rape and his shows are all about using abuse toward women as shock value/entertainment.#metoo — Fruitonthebottom (@FruitOnBottom) May 9, 2018

Ryan Murphy: reportedly no longer doing the Lewinsky / Clinton season of American Crime Story bc he decided it was wrong for anyone but her to tell that story Also Ryan Murphy: I’m gonna profit off women’s pain,tell their story for them, & ironically call it Consent#MeToo — Marlessa Stivala (@marlessastivala) May 8, 2018

Because what women need in this age of Trump and #MeToo is rich white guy @mrrpmurphy doing a show about consent. — ❄️ Carrie (@Carrendelle) May 8, 2018

I find Ryan Murphy’s audacity to create a #MeToo inspired tv show called “Consent” offensively ironic. Getting consent is not just designated to our bodies and sexual predators. Profiting off of people’s pains is predatory opportunism. https://t.co/liNMLI2bRT — De Nichols (@de_nichols) May 8, 2018

Moreover, I don't watch Ryan Murphy's shows (the only one I did was 2-3 seasons was Glee), but a number of people have pointed out that his work often uses women's pain—particularly sexual violence against women—as plot devices for shock value. Red flag if I ever saw one. — Lily Herman (@lkherman) May 8, 2018

"These stories need to be told!"

Ok then let women tell them.

"But... Then... How am *I* the hero?" — Tim "pronounce it like the peanut butter cup" Reis (@hotsosreis) May 8, 2018

Basically Ryan Murphy wants to do Black Mirror (as this article references) but focused on MeToo stories and encounters. While thts not a terrible premise it can very well become desensitized, sensationalized or just not good at all. However, if the show hires writers that — Elektra (@TeenSuccubus) May 8, 2018