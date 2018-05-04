How Much Like Abby From 'NCIS' Are You? (QUIZ)

Abby's (Pauley Perrette) time on NCIS is almost up, but that doesn't mean her impact will cease the moment she leaves.

During this time of nostalgia as we remember the best of Abby on the show that began 15 years ago, we can't help but compare ourselves to the raven-haired scientist.

So how much like her are you? Take the quiz below to find out and don't miss Abby's last episode, "Two Steps Back," on May 8.

