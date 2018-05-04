The Schwartz Is With 'The Goldbergs' as the Comedy Salutes 'Spaceballs' (PHOTOS)

This post is being published on May 4, when much of the online world is celebrating Star Wars Day with wishes of "May the 4th Be With You." But we'd like to throw a little "Schwartz" your way, as well — and so does ABC's hit comedy The Goldbergs.

In the new episode airing Wednesday, May 9, the series continues its homage to iconic 1980s films with a story inspired by Mel Brooks' classic 1987 Star Wars parody Spaceballs.

The main action finds Adam (Sean Giambrone) trying to start a Mel Brooks club after he sees Spaceballs. However, Jackie (Rowan Blanchard) mistakes his club advertisement for political satire and puts it in the school paper.

Eventually, Adam's love for the film finds him channeling his inner Dark Helmet, and fans of the movie will be thrilled to know that the film's original star Rick Moranis will also be on hand to contribute a voiceover role as Spaceballs' Darth Vader-spoofing villain in this episode.

Take an exclusive sneak peek at pics from the episode with Adam as Dark Helmet:

Also in the episode, when Beverly (Wendi McLendon-Covey) and Pops (George Segal) come up for Parents Weekend at school, Erica (Hayley Orrantia) plans on telling them an important decision she has made, but Murray (Jeff Garlin) surprises them and tags along.

The Goldbergs, Wednesdays, 8/7c, ABC. The "Spaceballs" episode airs May 9.