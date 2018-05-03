TV News Roundup: 'Conan' Gets Cut Down, Plus New 'Pose' & 'Dietland' Trailers

ALL YOUR MUST-KNOW THURSDAY TV NEWS:

Another Revival?

Fox is reportedly in early talks to revive the sitcom Last Man Standing, starring Tim Allen, which was canceled by ABC last year after six seasons. Allen seemingly confirmed the news today on Twitter.

They heard all your voices people!! LMS just might be a reality. Keep it up. Who wants more #LastManStanding ? — Tim Allen (@ofctimallen) May 3, 2018

Trimmed Down

Conan O’Brien's TBS talk show, Conan, is undergoing significant changes in 2019. The late night show is being cut down from one hour to a 30 minute program.

"It’s still going to be me hosting a very silly show, but I want segments on my half-hour program to link to digital content, deepening the experience for my younger fans, and confusing my older ones," O'Brien said on Thursday.

Practicing Self Love

"Dietland is a wickedly funny and extraordinarily timed satire about Plum Kettle (Nash), a ghost-writer for the editor of one of New York’s hottest fashion magazines. Struggling with self-image and fed up with how she’s treated by her boss and society, Plum sets out on a wildly complicated road to self-awakening," according to a press release.

The new AMC series premieres on Monday, June 4, at 9/8c with two back-to-back episodes.

Welcome to the Ball

FX released the first official trailer for Ryan Murphy's new series, Pose. The drama "explores the juxtaposition of several segments of life and society in New York: the ball culture world, the rise of the luxury Trump-era universe and the downtown social and literary scene."

The show is also making TV history by featuring the largest number of transgender actors ever in series-regular roles for a scripted show. Pose premieres on Sunday, June 3, on FX.

Flashback to the '70s

The new series is based on the life of Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Kyle Richards and premieres June 7 on Paramount Network.

The upcoming dramedy follows Bonnie, played by Alicia Silverstone, who's a "newly single mom trying to raise her daughters in 1970s Beverly Hills during the sexual revolution."