'Dancing With the Stars: Athletes' Premiere: Did the Right People Go Home? (VIDEO)

With only four weeks of competition, the judges had no time to waste in the Dancing With the Stars: Athletes premiere!

On Monday, the all-athlete abbreviated Season 26 kicked off with its 10 contestants performing the salsa, cha-cha, and foxtrot for the expert panel of Len Goodman, Carrie Ann Inaba, and Bruno Tonioli.

While athletes have a history of being top performers on the ABC series, only the cream of the crop could continue on, and two athletes were already eliminated. After all, we've got to finish up before The Bachelorette premiere later this month!

So who emerged as a frontrunner in night one? And who got the old heave-ho? Scroll down for all of the performances, the judges' scores, and to find out who was in jeopardy by the end of the show.

Chris Mazdzer & Witney Carson — Salsa (“Mr. Put It Down” by Ricky Martin)

Score: 21/30

Kareem Abdul-Jabbar & Lindsay Arnold — Cha-Cha (“Signed, Sealed, Delivered (I’m Yours)” by Stevie Wonder)

Score: 17/30

Jennie Finch & Keo Motsepe — Foxtrot (“All-American Girl” by Carrie Underwood)

Score: 21/30

Jamie Anderson & Artem Chigvintsev — Viennese Waltz (Feeling Good” by Avicii)

Score: 19/30

Mirai Nagasu & Alan Bersten — Salsa (“No Excuses” by Meghan Trainor)

Score: 25/30

Arike Ogunbowale & Gleb Savchenko — Salsa (Them Girls” by Whitney Myer)

Score: 20/30

Adam Rippon & Jenna Johnson — Cha-Cha (“Sissy That Walk” by RuPaul)

Score: 24/30

Johnny Damon & Emma Slater — Foxtrot (“Centerfield” by John Fogerty)

Score: 18/30

Tonya Harding & Sasha Farber — Foxtrot (“When You Believe” by Whitney Houston and Mariah Carey)

Score: 23/30

Josh Norman & Sharna Burgess — Cha-Cha (“Finesse” by Bruno Mars)

Score: 24/30

Clearly, the judges favored Mirai Nagasu, Adam Rippon, and Josh Norman's showings — and it looks like America agreed, as all three were voted through. Also in the clear were Jennie Finch, Arike Ogunbowale, Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, and Chris Mazdar.

That left the following couples in jeopardy at the end of the evening: Jamie Anderson, Johnny Damon, and Tonya Harding. Tonya Harding was quickly sent to safety, meaning Jamie Anderson (and pro Artem Chigvintsev) and Johnny Damon (and pro Emma Slater) were bid adieu.

Did the right people go home? Sound off in the comments below and vote for your favorite in the poll.

Dancing With the Stars: Athletes, Mondays, 8/7c, ABC