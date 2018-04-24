TV News Roundup: 'Y&R' Ratings Skyrocket, Aidy Bryant and Megan Fox Get Their Own Shows

ALL YOUR MUST-KNOW TUESDAY TV NEWS:

A Bump in Ratings

Neil Winters (Kristoff St. John) made his return to The Young and the Restless, and the soap opera's audience numbers spiked to 4.57 million viewers. In October, St. John took some time off of work to concentrate on his mental health after his son committed suicide.

Her Own Show

Aidy Bryant is developing and starring in a new comedy in development with Hulu based on the book, Shrill: Notes From a Loud Woman, by comedian and blogger Lindy West. Also attached to the project are SNL creator/producer Lorne Michaels and actress/director Elizabeth Banks.

Triple Threats

Ellen Page has joined the cast of the Netflix revival of Armistead Maupin's Tales of the City. Already attached to the project are Olympia Dukakis and Laura Linney, who are reprising their respective original roles of Anna Madrigal and Mary Ann Singleton. Page will play Linney's daughter, Shawna.

The 10-episode limited series will begin production in late 2018 and is due to debut in Spring 2019.

Lauren Morelli (Orange is the New Black) is set to serve as showrunner and one of the writers on the series.

Reexamining history

Megan Fox has landed her own four-episode, hourlong series on Travel Channel, tentatively titled Mysteries and Myths with Megan Fox, where she'll serve as host, co-creator, and producer.

The actress is "embarking on an epic and personal journey across the globe where archaeologists and experts will reexamine history, asking tough questions and challenging the conventional wisdom that has existed for centuries. The series will delve into some of the greatest mysteries of time, including whether Amazon women really did exist or if the Trojan War was real," according to a press release.

Production will begin in June, with the series slated to debut late 2018.