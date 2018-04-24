'American Idol' Reveals Its Top 10 — Were the Right People Sent Home? (POLL)

The coveted title of American Idol is much closer to being awarded as the show narrowed down to its Top 10 contestants in the April 23 episode.

ABC's reboot has remained true to the original in at least one area — those heightened emotions when deserving singers are sent home early in the competition. And this year has been almost too much to handle with such a strong talent pool this season.

In Monday's episode, America's votes sent six of the final 14 to safety while eight others were forced to compete for the remaining four spots in the Top 10. Michelle Sussett, Marcio Donaldson, Jurnee, Garrett Jacobs, Dennis Lorenzo, Jonny Brenns, Mara Justine, and Ada Vox were those who sang for their lives — or, rather, the judges' picks.

Ultimately, some cracked under pressure while others nailed it, but that didn't make it any easier to say goodbye to some early fan favorites.

Ada Vox was sent to safety almost immediately after an incredible rendition of "And I'm Telling You I'm Not Going" from Dreamgirls. Michelle, Dennis, and Jurnee were also saved. Sadly, that left early eliminees Marcio, Garrett, Jonny, and Mara.

Tearful goodbyes made way for excitement as the new Top 10 prepare for the highly-anticipated Disney theme night with special guest Idina Menzel. But among all the merriment, it's hard not to wonder if America made the right decision when it came to the finalists.

Watch their performances below and let us know what you think in the poll: Did the below eliminees deserve to be in the Top 10?

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

American Idol, Sundays and Mondays, 8/7c, ABC