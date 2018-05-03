'Grace vs. Abrams' Stars Nancy Grace and Dan Abrams Call It Like They See It

Tonight, bickering legal analysts Nancy Grace and Dan Abrams wrap Season 1 of the series that explores high-profile crimes with a look back at the case of Scott Peterson, currently on death row for killing his pregnant wife, Laci, in 2004.

But before the final face-off, we asked the co-hosts to testify about what makes them tick — they’re both Honest Abe fans! — and sometimes tick each other off.

He Said

Dan Abrams

How did you two meet?

At Court TV when she was coming to the network and I was heading out. She was eyeing my office.

First impression?

I had seen her try cases on Court TV before we met, and my impression was the same as it is now: I would not want to be that defendant.

What is your biggest difference?

I am rational and stick to actual rules of law.

How are you two most similar?

We both love and respect the law deeply.

Favorite TV legal drama?

Law & Order.

Is there one trial in history you wish you could have attended?

The 1859 trial of Peachy Quinn Harrison, charged with murdering his friend. His attorney was Abraham Lincoln, in his last murder trial. I have a book coming out in June on the topic.

Since you are all about the legal system on this show, what is your guilty pleasure?

Red wine.

She Said

Nancy Grace

How did you two meet?

When I was still prosecuting felonies in Atlanta. I sat next to Johnnie Cochran on a panel at a Court TV event Dan attended. Needless to say, the panel argued over the justice system. And yes, Dan sided with Johnnie!

First impression?

There was no doubt Dan was smart, sharp and articulate. His legal opinions and analysis, however, were straight out of the “Ivory Tower Playbook.”

What is your biggest difference?

Our worldviews!

How are you two most similar?

We both love and respect the law deeply.

Favorite TV legal drama?

I don’t watch it. I live it.

Is there one trial in history you wish you could have attended?

State v. William “Duff” Armstrong, a murder case defended by Abraham Lincoln.

Since you are all about the legal system on this show, what is your guilty pleasure?

Agatha Christie.

