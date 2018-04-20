Geena Davis' Return to 'Grey's Anatomy' Says a Lot About Arizona's Fate
Geena Davis is returning to Grey Sloan Memorial to resume her role as Dr. Nicole Herman, the former head of fetal surgery. And as excited as we are to see the Thelma & Louise star back, her presence tells a big story.
Fans everywhere are wondering, is this is how Dr. Arizona Robbins (Jessica Capshaw) will exit? Davis will be featured on Grey Anatomy's penultimate episode, airing on May 10.
It's time to say your goodbyes to Drs. Arizona Robbins and April Kepner.
The episode synopsis details: "One of Grey Sloan Memorial’s own is seriously injured, making the team reflect on what is truly important to them. Meanwhile, Nicole Herman pays a visit to GSM and talks to Arizona about an exciting opportunity."
Capshaw and Sarah Drew, who plays Dr. April Kepner, just filmed their final scenes on the ABC medical drama and took to social media to post about the emotional day.
Today, in the midst of scheduled mania of #scandal series finale, two beautifully talented women filmed their last scenes at #greysanatomy. Having these things happen at the same time is almost impossible to process. I need to devote a whole day just to celebrate Jessica and just to celebrate Sarah. To tell you stories about their talent and to tell what I know about what their roles have meant. A social media post won't cut it and I will not minimize their magic by pretending it will. I have more to say. I will do so. For now I will just say how lucky we were to witness their talents and the magic they brought to their characters. @jessicacapshaw @thesarahdrew
Davis last appeared on Grey's in March 2015 after a 12-episode arc. Her character ultimately lost her eyesight after undergoing brain surgery to remove a tumor.
