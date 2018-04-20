Geena Davis' Return to 'Grey's Anatomy' Says a Lot About Arizona's Fate

Geena Davis is returning to Grey Sloan Memorial to resume her role as Dr. Nicole Herman, the former head of fetal surgery. And as excited as we are to see the Thelma & Louise star back, her presence tells a big story.

Fans everywhere are wondering, is this is how Dr. Arizona Robbins (Jessica Capshaw) will exit? Davis will be featured on Grey Anatomy's penultimate episode, airing on May 10.

The episode synopsis details: "One of Grey Sloan Memorial’s own is seriously injured, making the team reflect on what is truly important to them. Meanwhile, Nicole Herman pays a visit to GSM and talks to Arizona about an exciting opportunity."

Capshaw and Sarah Drew, who plays Dr. April Kepner, just filmed their final scenes on the ABC medical drama and took to social media to post about the emotional day.

Davis last appeared on Grey's in March 2015 after a 12-episode arc. Her character ultimately lost her eyesight after undergoing brain surgery to remove a tumor.

What do you think Davis' guest role means? Sound off in the comments below.

