5 Must-See Moments From the ACM Awards 2018

The 53rd Academy of Country Music Awards took place Sunday night at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas, celebrating the best country music had to offer in 2018.

There were amazing performances, tributes, comebacks, and broken records. Not to mention, it was Reba McEntire's 15th time emceeing the event, also known as "Country Music’s Party of the Year."

In case you missed it, here are the 5 best moments from the show:

5. Reba's Sassy Dig

Girls rule! The host took a swipe at Luke Bryan and Dierks Bentley, who co-hosted the show last year. Before that, Bryan and Blake Shelton were at the helm.

"I guess they finally figured out it only takes one woman to do the job of two men," she said in her monologue. Plus, the singer-actress wore the SAME red dress she donned at the 1993 CMA Awards and looked just as fabulous.

4. Chris Stapleton Skips Show, Welcomes Twins

The country crooner didn't attend the show because he and wife Morgane welcomed twin boys on Sunday night! And to top off an already amazing day, Stapleton took home two trophies: Album of the Year and Male Vocalist of the Year.

3. Miranda Lambert Makes History

This woman is smashing records left and right. The singer won her 32nd ACM award last night making her the Academy of Country Music Awards' most winningest artist in its history.

2. Tribute to Las Vegas Victims

At the start of the show, Jason Aldean, Luke Bryan, Miranda Lambert, Maren Morris, and Thomas Rhett took to the stage to pay tribute to the victims of the Route 91 Harvest Festival mass shooting. The 2017 tragedy occurred only a few blocks from the arena where the ACMs were taking place.

"For those of us that have experienced tragedy and unexpected loss, music helps us remember what really matters in life," said Bryan.

"With respect and love for the victims, our friends, family and fans, we celebrate the music tonight," added Aldean. "America, this is your ACM Awards."

1. Carrie Underwood's Comeback

The fan favorite debuted her new song "Cry Pretty." This marked her first on stage performance and public appearance since injuring her face last fall. The American Idol alum took a tumble last November which resulted in her getting 40 to 50 stitches on her face and undergoing surgery for a severely broken wrist.