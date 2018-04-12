TV News Roundup: Chenoweth's 'Trial & Error' Debut, 'Mad About You' Revival, 'Donovan' Promotes Sarandon

ALL YOUR MUST-KNOW THURSDAY TV NEWS:

She's a 'Lady, Killer'

Brush up on your East Peck Hill language! #TrialAndError: Lady, Killer premieres Thursday, July 19 on @NBC. pic.twitter.com/iHDXfxOq6J — Trial & Error (@trialanderror) April 12, 2018

It's been over a year since the first season of Trial & Error debuted on NBC, and ever since, fans have been itching for another crazy-funny case. Thankfully, the wait is almost over. The first image of Kristen Chenoweth as Lavinia Peck-Foster in Season 2 has been released, along with the premiere date. Trial & Error: Lady, Killer will premiere on Thursday, July 19 at 9/8c.

Aside from Season 1's John Lithgow and Krysta Rodriguez, most of the cast are set to return including Nicholas D'Agosto, Jayma Mays, Steven Boyer, and Sherri Shepherd.The show's social media platforms shared the exciting teaser video above featuring the infamous "murder board," and we can't wait to see it in use when Trial & Error returns this summer.

Still 'Mad About You'

On Ellen this week, Helen Hunt revealed that she and former Mad About You co-star Paul Reiser (Stranger Things), would be thrilled to revive the '90s comedy — they apparently talk about it all the time. When she was asked by DeGeneres if it will actually happen, she said, "I hope it is... It's not for sure yet. I will say Paul Reiser is in my kitchen a good amount, 'cause we're talking about how to make it and not wreck it — we're proud of what we did. So, I hope so."

This isn't the first time Hunt has voiced her desire for a revival. Just last week she hinted at it on The Late Late Show With James Corden. The actress will also helm an upcoming episode of ABC's Splitting Up Together as director.

'Donovan' Promotes Sarandon

After appearing as a Season 5 guest star on Showtime's Ray Donovan, Oscar winner Susan Sarandon is joining the cast as a series regular. The actress portrays Sam Winslow, the head of a big movie studio who isn't afraid to get her hands dirty in crime.

Returning this fall to the network, Ray Donovan relocates to New York City for Season 6. Production begins in New York later this month.

Scorsese Meets 'SCTV'

Acclaimed director Martin Scorsese is teaming up with Netflix on a special about the cult-favorite show SCTV — a sketch comedy show where many famous faces got their start. John Candy, Rick Moranis, Martin Short, Andrea Martin (Great News), Eugene Levy (Schitt's Creek), and Catherine O'Hara (Schitt's Creek) are just some of the talent graced the stage.

Scorsese's film, which will showcase the Emmy-winning classic, is also set to boast an unbelievable reunion. Alumni of the show will come together for a live-audience event as Jimmy Kimmel moderates, and portions of the talk will be used in the special.

Kevin Hart's 'TKO'

Kevin Hart is coming to CBS with the new competition series, TKO: Total Knockout. The actor and comedian will host the series produced by Mark Burnett, featuring people from all walks of life. Hart told Variety, “This show is perfectly aligned with my global brand. The minute Mark Burnett pitched me, I got it and we decided to work together. This show has the potential to make me look tall.”