First Look: 'Superstore' Star Ben Feldman Directs His First Episode (PHOTOS)

Superstore costar Ben Feldman also got to sit in the director's chair for the April 12 "Lottery" episode.

Fans watching this Thursday's (April 12) episode of NBC's hit comedy Superstore will notice Ben Feldman's name appearing in the credits more than usual.

In addition to his normal billing as a regular series co-star, this week the actor will be getting a "Directed By" credit for the episode, called "Lottery."

This marks Feldman's directorial debut on Superstore, and since we couldn't find any other directing credits under his IMDB profile, it may be his first gig as a director overall!

TV Insider is excited to exclusively debut the behind-the-scenes photos you see up above, and just below, of Feldman helming this week's episode.

In the "Lottery" episode, as lottery mania sweeps the store, Dina (Lauren Ash) incentivizes the employees to sell as many tickets as possible. Meanwhile, Jonah (Feldman) helps Amy (America Ferrera) track down the new district manager to lobby for a raise.

Superstore, Thursday, April 12, 8/7c, NBC