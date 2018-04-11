'The Voice' Announces Its First-Ever Three-Night Live Playoff & Themed Weeks

Looks like some big changes are coming to The Voice in Season 14!

NBC just announced exclusively to TV Insider that for the first time in the show's history, they'll be featuring three consecutive nights of live playoff performances. Plus, there will be real-time voting and results during the show!

In the April 16, two-hour telecast, the Top 24 artists—six artists from each team—will take the stage. At the end of the show, the four most-voted artists will automatically advance to the Top 12.

Then, over the next two nights (April 17 and 18), the remaining 20 will perform live once more, starting with Team Alicia and Team Blake's artists on Tuesday, and Team Kelly and Team Adam artists on Wednesday.

Finally, at the end of the Wednesday show, the artists with the most votes from each of the four teams will be revealed and head to the Top 12. The remaining four spots will then be chosen by each respective coach, completing their roster.

During these live playoffs, viewers can get involved, casting up to 10 votes per artist per team. You can either download the Voice official app (in the Apple App Store, Google Play, and Amazon Appstore) or vote through Twitter by tweeting the designated hashtags announced on the show's @NBCTheVoice handle.

But that's not all—beginning April 23, The Voice returns with the debut of special themed weeks and performances by the top dozen artists! You won't want to miss it.

The Voice Live Playoffs, Monday, April 16, through Wednesday, April 18, 8/7c, NBC