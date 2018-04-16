'Scorpion' EP Teases Breakdown of Paige and Walter's Relationship

Let’s get down to the nitty-gritty.

As Season 4 of Scorpion ends, the quirky geniuses face a blinding sandstorm and, in what will have bigger blowback for the team, high-EQ Paige (Katharine McPhee) discovers the lie told by brainiac boyfriend Walter (Elyes Gabel).

Walter has been misleading Paige for months about an innocent trip to a lecture with cute chemist-next-door Florence (Tina Majorino). “At the end of the previous episode, Paige knows he’s not telling the truth. She just doesn’t know about what,” says executive producer Nicholas Wootton.

Monday night, she uncovers his trail of deception—and the relationship implodes, affecting everyone. Teases Wootton: “Scorpion will look very different at the beginning of [a potential] Season 5. They might divide into two groups.”

But first, they have to survive that pesky sandstorm in an African minefield they’re trying to clear. (That “sand” is actually pea-size paper discs colored gold.) Did we mention Walter gets buried? If only he had a team of geniuses to save him.

