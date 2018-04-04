YouTube Headquarters Shooting: Stars React to Tragic Incident

Jessica Napoli
Justin Sullivan/Getty Images

Police walk outside of the YouTube headquarters on April 3, 2018 in San Bruno, California. Police are investigating an active shooter incident at YouTube headquarters that has left at least one person dead and several wounded.

On Tuesday, April 3, a woman with a handgun—now identified as Nasim Najafi Aghdam—opened fired on the YouTube headquarters in San Bruno, California. She wounded three people on the grounds before committing suicide at the site.

The New York Times reports the motive for the shooting is still unclear, though she's said to have criticized the video platform on her social media pages.

"At this time there is no evidence that the shooter knew the victims of this shooting or that individuals were specifically targeted," the San Bruno Police Department revealed in a statement.

Paramount Network's 'Heathers' Revival Delayed in Wake of Florida School Shooting

Paramount Network's 'Heathers' Revival Delayed in Wake of Florida School Shooting

The network is now looking at later this year to premiere the dark satire.

This mass shooting joins the tragic laundry list of gun-related violent incidents in the United States of late, coming just over a week after the survivors of the Parkland High School shooting rallied for gun control reform in March For Our Lives protests around the country.

Over the past 24 hours, tech moguls, celebrities, and YouTube stars have reacted to the shooting on social media. See what their responses were below:

AlertMe