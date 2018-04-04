YouTube Headquarters Shooting: Stars React to Tragic Incident

Police walk outside of the YouTube headquarters on April 3, 2018 in San Bruno, California. Police are investigating an active shooter incident at YouTube headquarters that has left at least one person dead and several wounded.

On Tuesday, April 3, a woman with a handgun—now identified as Nasim Najafi Aghdam—opened fired on the YouTube headquarters in San Bruno, California. She wounded three people on the grounds before committing suicide at the site.

The New York Times reports the motive for the shooting is still unclear, though she's said to have criticized the video platform on her social media pages.

"At this time there is no evidence that the shooter knew the victims of this shooting or that individuals were specifically targeted," the San Bruno Police Department revealed in a statement.

This mass shooting joins the tragic laundry list of gun-related violent incidents in the United States of late, coming just over a week after the survivors of the Parkland High School shooting rallied for gun control reform in March For Our Lives protests around the country.

Over the past 24 hours, tech moguls, celebrities, and YouTube stars have reacted to the shooting on social media. See what their responses were below:

We can’t keep being reactive to this, thinking and praying it won’t happen again at our schools, jobs, or our community spots. It’s beyond time to evolve our policies. This is a simple and reasonable approach, and it won’t solve all, but it’s a good start: https://t.co/ADYalbaO57 https://t.co/nbXpH9DDyT — jack (@jack) April 3, 2018

From everyone at Apple, we send our sympathy and support to the team at YouTube and Google, especially the victims and their families. — Tim Cook (@tim_cook) April 3, 2018

To my online family... I will not be posting a vlog in light of today's shooting at @YouTube. My thoughts and prayers are with the victims and their loved ones. I’m also tired of typing and reading that exact sentence^ CHANGE. IS. NECESSARY. — Logan Paul (@LoganPaul) April 4, 2018

anxious. concerned. feel sick. hoping for the best for everyone effected. here's a live news feed from San Bruno - https://t.co/G08h464WV6 — Casey Neistat (@CaseyNeistat) April 3, 2018

Our hearts are with you, @YouTube. pic.twitter.com/zD63Wn0vTC — March For Our Lives (@AMarch4OurLives) April 3, 2018

catching up now on what's happening at @YouTube HQ. hoping everyone is safe & secure. yet again, hoping for less access to guns, & as a direct result, less possibility for gun violence. https://t.co/ka8GBRWrns — tyler oakley (@tyleroakley) April 3, 2018

Mr. Trump, you know in your heart that no one needs or wants your "thoughts and prayers"...what people long for is to feel safe and secure in their schools and workplaces and houses of worship. You nearly stood up to the NRA. What changed your mind?? https://t.co/CoUdguVmdm — Bette Midler (@BetteMidler) April 3, 2018

Our hearts go to those in the @YouTube space in San Bruno. We pray everyone is safe — Brooklyn and Bailey (@BrookAndBailey) April 3, 2018

Unbelievably upset & sick.. YouTube HQ.. my thoughts & prayers go out to the amazing team there.. I hope you all stay safe. No one should have to go through something so horrific. I have been inside that exact building & it’s scary to even say that.. We need change…now! — Jake Paul (@jakepaul) April 3, 2018