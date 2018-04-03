First Look at Kim Delaney as Severide's Mom on 'Chicago Fire' (VIDEO)

Kim Delaney is trading in the Big Apple for the Windy City!

The NYPD Blue alum stops by Chicago Fire in this week's (April 5) episode, titled "Put White On Me." And lucky for you, we have an exclusive first look at her Season 6 entrance!

It was previously reported that Delaney would be playing Jennifer Sheridan, the mother of Kelly Severide (Taylor Kinney). In this sneak peek, we see Severide being told that he has a mysterious visitor, only to find out that it's his mom surprising him at the station.

That might seem like a sweet sentiment, except that she has some interesting plans for the two of them now that she's in Chicago.

Watch the full clip below:

Chicago Fire, Thursday, April 5, 10/9c, NBC