Oh brother, what are thou up to?!

Back before Beyond kicked off its second season, we asked the cast at their New York Comic-Con panel to explain what’s going on with Willa (Dilan Gwyn) and Luke (Jonathan Whitesell). Based on the few scenes they’d shared in Season 1—and clips from the new batch of episodes—it definitely felt like Holden (Burkely Duffield) might want to keep an eye on the brewing chemistry between his girlfriend and his brother.

At the time, they had to play it cool. The show was still a few months from premiere, so all executive producer Adam Nussdorf would offer was a coy “that would be interesting.”

Now it seems like we’re about to see if it really is, because in this exclusive clip from tonight’s return episode—they’ve been off since mid-February—Willa and Luke share more than just a meal during a diner meet-up. Sure, he’s been helping her figure out what Holden has been up to lately, but come on: Someone definitely looks smitten.



So what do you think, Beyond-ers? Is this just some platonic chit chat? Or, to quote Willa, is it “not nothing”?

Beyond, Thursdays, 8/7c, Freeform