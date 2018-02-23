The 90th annual Academy Awards ceremony is shaping up to be a musical night to remember. Yes, the most buzzed-about awards go to actors, directors, and producers, but music continues to play a larger part each year.

At the 87th Oscars, Lady Gaga reminded us of the timelessness of The Sound of Music and Julie Andrews with her stunning tribute. And at the 2017 awards show, Lin-Manuel Miranda and 16-year-old newcomer Auli’i Cravalho made waves by taking the stage to perform their hit song from Moana.

This year’s performers were just announced, and it’s shaping up to be a good lineup. Those included? Mary J. Blige, Common, Andra Day, Gael Garcia Bernal, Miguel, Natalia Lafourcade, Keala Settle, and Sufjan Stevens, all who will be performing their Oscar-nominated Best Original Songs.

Here’s a break down of what you’ll see onstage:

Mary J. Blige

Blige will sing “Mighty River” from her Netflix original movie Mudbound. The Grammy winner helped write the music and lyrics, and she’s also nominated for Best Supporting Actress for her role in the film.

Common and Andra Day

A past Best Original Song winner, Common will team up with Day for a performance of the song “Stand Up for Something” from Marshall. He co-wrote the lyrics.

Miguel, Gael Garcia Bernal, and Natalia Lafourcade

Bernal, Miguel, and Lafourcade will be singing “Remember Me” from Pixar’s animated Coco.

Sufjan Stevens

Stevens is performing “Mystery of Love” from the Armie Hammer and Timothee Chalamet-starring Call Me by Your Name, a film for which he wrote all of the music and lyrics.

Keala Settle

Settle is singing “This is Me” from epic movie musical The Greatest Showman. Benj Pasek and Justin Paul wrote the music and lyrics, and they also took home the Oscar last year for their original song in La La Land, “City of Stars.” Could they repeat a win?

The 90th Academy Awards, Sunday, Mar. 4, 8/7c, ABC