The Cat’s Out of the Bag The showrunner of the upcoming Sabrina the Teenage Witch spinoff starring Kiernan Shipka revealed a key piece of information about the highly-anticipated series: Salem the cat is back and he’s still black. Ladies and gentlemen, meet #Greendale’s latest resident. All hail, Salem! #sabrina, #netflix pic.twitter.com/XZ1dNPgvja — RobertoAguirreSacasa (@WriterRAS) February 9, 2018 Don’t be fooled, though. We all remember the TGIF Salem as sarcastic and harmless. But in the true Archie Comics, Salem is much more diabolical.

Eleven Minus Three Yes, Stranger Things will be returning to Netflix for a third season but its episode count is sadly dwindling. Apparently, they’ve taken a page from Game of Thrones‘ book. The ’80s mega-hit series will only feature 8 episodes and production is expected to start in April 2018. Something else we know about Season 3? They storyline will jump a year ahead in time, most likely to 1985, and all your favs are set to return to their beloved roles.

Bad Never Looked So Good Fox is reportedly in the early development stages of turning movie franchise Bad Moms into an unscripted reality TV series, according to The Hollywood Reporter. The series will follow the lives of real moms trying to do their best. The 2016 movie featuring Mila Kunis, Kristen Bell and Kathryn Hahn was a hit and spurred a sequel, Bad Moms Christmas.