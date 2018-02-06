‘Conan the Barbarian’ TV Series Coming to Amazon Video

Arnold Schwarzenegger's 1982 portrayal of Conan the Barbarian is the most-recognized depiction of Robert E. Howard's pulp creation. The hero will be adapted for a new (Arnold-less) Amazon series.

A Conan the Barbarian TV drama series is currently in development at Amazon, according to Deadline. The new show, titled Conan, is based on Robert E. Howard’s original pulp-fiction books about the fantastical warrior.

The project has a strong creative team in Ryan Condal (co-creator, Colony), Miguel Sapochnik (director, Game of Thrones), and Warren Littlefield (executive producer, Fargo and The Handmaid’s Tale).

Conan will be written by Condal and, per the Deadline report, “retells the classic character’s story via a return to his literary origins. Driven out of his tribal homelands, Conan wanders the mysterious and treacherous world of civilization where he searches for purpose in a place that rejects him as a mindless savage.”

The character, most famously played by Arnold Schwarzenegger, has already had success on the big screen. Schwarzenegger played the titular role in the films Conan the Barbarian (1982) and Conan the Destroyer (1984). The role was then reincarnated by Game of Thrones/Aquaman star Jason Momoa in 2011, but the movie was a flop.

So who could play Conan in the remake? Below are three men we think could take on the role:

1. Joseph Baena

He’s Arnold’s 20-year-old son who definitely has the right genes.

2. Omari Hardwick

The Power actor has starred in numerous action movies, such as The A-Team and Kick-Ass.

3. Joe Manganiello

The True Blood actor hasn’t had a major lead TV role since the HBO series. It’s time for him to return to the small screen!

