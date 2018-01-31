'This Is Us': Your Post-Super Bowl Watch Guide

If you were one of the nearly 15 million people crying over that now-infamous Crock-Pot scene in last week's This Is Us, then we're sure you're ready for the upcoming post-Super Bowl episode.

Airing directly after Sunday's big game between the New England Patriots and Philadelphia Eagles, "Super Bowl Sunday" is hopefully going to put the nail in the proverbial coffin regarding Jack's (Milo Ventimiglia) death. We can't risk missing that big moment—but what does this mean in terms of viewing?

NBC has scheduled the episode for a 10:15 pm ET/ 7:15 pm PT start time, but the network warns this may likely change if the game runs long or goes into overtime. Thankfully, the show will be allotted extra time on DVR menus to help prevent your recording from starting late or being cut off—thank goodness!

If you like to be extra cautious, NBC suggests setting your DVR for This Is Us, your late local news broadcast, and The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon's Super Bowl special, live from Minneapolis. Recording the whole night's lineup ensures that there's no way you'll miss a single second of your favorite tear-inducing show.

However, if somehow you still miss out on this chance to watch as the episode happens, This Is Us will be available the next day, February 5. You can stream it on both digital and mobile NBC OnDemand platforms. Make sure you stock up on as many tissues as you do tortilla chips—you're going to need them.

This Is Us, "Super Bowl Sunday" airs Sunday, Feb. 4, 10:15/7:15c, NBC