Former New Jersey Governor Chris Christie Is Now an ABC News Contributor

Former New Jersey governor Chris Christie has landed a new gig: He's headed to ABC News!

Christie's first appearance on the network came during Good Morning America's January 30 episode—just two weeks after he left office in New Jersey, where he served as governor for two terms. According to NJ.com, Christie will be a contributor to the network.

Chris Christie to @GStephanopoulos on GOP lawmakers pressuring law enforcement agencies and officials: "It's a long-term problem for our party if we continue this. Not only for the party but for the country." https://t.co/poVKdOuvft pic.twitter.com/fcWoYq5aL3 — ABC News (@ABC) January 30, 2018



Christie, who ran against President Trump as a Republican candidate in the 2016 election, reportedly got the job "because he is close to the president and the players inside the White House," claims NJ.com.

His relationship to Trump and the administration might prove useful as ABC plans their coverage for the midterm elections. But first, Christie will be providing commentary on Tuesday night's State of the Union address.

