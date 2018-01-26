Dr. Bell Has a Potentially Life-Changing Issue in This Week's 'The Resident' (VIDEO)

We're just a few weeks into The Resident, but already viewers are learning more about the doctors' backstories.

One thing we're getting to know about Dr. Bell (Bruce Greenwood) is that he's dealing with a major issue that has potentially disastrous consequences. Let's just say, no one wants a surgeon with shaky hands operating on them.

In an exclusive sneak peek from January 29's all-new episode "Comrades in Arms," we see Dr. Bell discuss his problem with Dr. Franklin (Emil Beheshti)—but under the guise of "asking for a friend."

Watch the clip below:

The rest of the staff at Chastain Park Memorial Hospital are also in for some intense moments this week, when an undocumented patient seeks their help. Plus, Dr. Conrad Hawkins (Matt Czuchry) will receive a visit from an old, fellow surgeon friend.

Tune in Monday to see how it all goes down!

The Resident, Monday, Jan. 29, 9/8c, Fox