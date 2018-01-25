Who Will Steph and LeBron Pick? 2018 NBA All-Star Teams to Be Announced Live on TNT

NBA superstars Stephen Curry and LeBron James are the team captains for the first-ever All-Star draft.

There won’t be much defense, and the score will still be outrageous, but the 2018 NBA All-Star Game in Los Angeles will have a slightly different look.

The traditional East vs. West format is out in favor of a fantasy draft, with Eastern Conference team captain LeBron James and Western Conference Stephen Curry selecting their rosters from the entire pool of players named as starters and reserves.

TNT unveils the NBA All-Star team rosters during a special hourlong TNT NBA Tip-Off pregame show from Los Angeles on Thursday at 7/6c. Ernie Johnson, Charles Barkley, Kenny Smith and Shaquille O'Neal reveal and analyze James' and Curry's picks in the first-ever All-Star draft before TNT's NBA doubleheader featuring the Washington Wizards at the Oklahoma City Thunder and the Minnesota Timberwolves at the Golden State Warriors.

TNT NBA Tip-Off: NBA All-Star Teams, Thursday, Jan. 25, 7/6c, TNT

67th NBA All-Star Game, Sunday, Feb. 18, coverage begins 7/6c, TNT