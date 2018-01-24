'Riverdale' Gets Carrie'd Away for a Musical Episode!

And we thought Riverdale's Cheryl Blossom was scary already!

It was just announced that Riverdale High School Drama Department, "in conjunction with the Lodge family," will be presenting Carrie: The Musical as this spring's production on April 18th. Directed by Kevin Keller (Casey Cott), the darkly atmospheric musical is based on the notorious Broadway staging by the team behind Fame which ran only five official performances in 1988. That show, of course, was inspired by Stephen King's best-selling horror novel and its 1976 film version.

In the role made famous by Sissy Spacek, Cheryl (Madelaine Petsch) will play Carrie White, the shy and fashionably tragic outcast with telekinetic powers. Town newbie Veronica Lodge (Camila Mendes) is set to torment Carrie into exacting a terrifying revenge as her bitchy classmate Chris Hargensen.

Rounding out the cast are Betty Cooper and Archie Andrews (Lili Reinhart and KJ Apa) as popular couple Sue Snell and Tommy Ross; Josie McCoy (Ashleigh Murray) as doomed gym teacher Miss Gardner; Riverdale High alum Alice Cooper (Madchen Amick) as Carrie's overbearing and clearly demented mother. Talk about typecasting.

The production will be filmed for a behind-the-scenes documentary by local hipster/gang member Jughead Jones (Cole Sprouse). It features 11 songs, high drama—on stage and off—and a set made possible by Andrews Lumber.

So order your tickets now. If not, Carrie might come for you, too!

Riverdale, Wednesdays, 8/7c, The CW